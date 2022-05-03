NHRC directs police to find missing Kashmiri medical student

Suhail, a Kashmiri student at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, has been missing since Feb. 9.

: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Commissioner of Police for Bhubaneswar and Cuttack to complete the investigation about the Kashmiri medical student, who went missing from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhubaneswar, in 2018.

The police has so far been unable to trace Suhail Aijaz Kataria, the Kashmiri student pursing MBBS programme at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, who went missing since February 9, 2018.

Radhakant Tripathy, a human rights lawyer, had approached NHRC seeking its intervention for expeditious investigation on the missing student. After more than four years, the police are still clueless about the student.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar, had in his status report submitted earlier to NHRC said, “on the complaint of the Registrar, AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, a missing report was lodged at the city’s Khandagiri police station. The missing Kashmiri student had undergone treatment at the department of psychiatry on January 13, 2017, and had left behind a written note saying ‘I Quit’ in his room while leaving the campus. All out efforts are being made to locate the victim.” The missing student hailed from Chowkibal, under the Karalpura police station limits in Kupwara district.

The apex human rights panel has now directed Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack to complete the investigation and search the missing student. Despite being equipped with modern technologies, it was unfortunate that the police failed to trace the student, alleged Mr. Tripathy.