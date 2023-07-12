HamberMenu
NHRC calls for action taken report on Balasore train accident

Delhi-based advocate had said that the State government and the Indian Railways failed to maintain the dignity of the dead

July 12, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - New Delhi

Ishita Mishra
File photo of workers busy in the track reconstruction and electrification wire repairing works at the Coromandel express accident spot at Bahanaga railway station after removing derailed coaches from the track in Balasore district of Odisha.

File photo of workers busy in the track reconstruction and electrification wire repairing works at the Coromandel express accident spot at Bahanaga railway station after removing derailed coaches from the track in Balasore district of Odisha. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has called for an action taken report from the Odisha government on a complaint filed by a Delhi-based advocate who had alleged that the State government and the Indian Railways failed to maintain the dignity of the dead in the case of the Balasore train accident.

Responding to the complaint filed by Radhakanta Tripathy, a Supreme Court lawyer, the NHRC directed the Chief Secretary of Odisha and the Chairman, Railway Board, to submit the report within a period of four weeks. The complainant had said that questions on whether the belongings of the victims have been preserved remained unanswered. He also said compensation to next of kin of the deceased have not been settled even after over a month of the tragedy.

The complainant had alleged mistreatment of bodies due to the lack of morgues.

Also read: Odisha train accident | The trauma after a tragedy on tracks

“Odisha is reportedly facing a morgue crunch as a large number of unclaimed dead bodies from Balasore’s triple train accident, have piled up at its mortuaries. The State government, which is unable to cope with the large numbers, has shifted 187 of bodies to Bhubaneswar from Balasore, a district headquarters town. However, there is a space crunch in Bhubaneswar as well,” the complainant said.

Terming the Balasore accident as a classic case of failure of the Ministry of Railways, Government of India and the State government, the complainant urged the NHRC to recommend steps to be taken to prevent such mishaps.

