NHAI fined for failure to take anti-pollution measures

The regional office of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board has recommended ₹90,23,437.50 in fine on the National Highways Authority of India for violating the rules for dust abatement on construction sites.

UPPCB Regional Officer Utsav Sharma told The Hindu that the NHAI had not adopted the dust abatement measures notified by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change. “The fine has been calculated on the basis of the guidelines issued by the Central Pollution Control Board for penalising defaulters,” he said.

The NHAI, which was penalised last year too, is into expansion of National Highway-9 in Ghaziabad in Gautam Buddh Nagar, and Hapur. “Our teams have been maintaining vigil to identify sources contributing to Particulate Matter 10 and Particulate Matter 2.5 in the region,” Mr. Sharma said.

Mr. Sharma said the present Air Quality Index of the region was in the poor category, and with unfavourable weather conditions forecast, things were not expected to improve in the near future.

The UPPCB has asked that under-construction materials, handled on-site, be covered and dust-breaking screens be erected wherever necessary.

“None of these measures is being adopted on the project site,” he said.

It also recommended a fine of ₹50 lakh on two factories in Ghaziabad district for burning plastic in boilers.