NGT tells committee to look into plea on environmental violations

Petitioner alleged illegality in setting up construction projects by Gurugram builders

Following a plea alleging violation of environmental clearances by a few builders in Gurugram, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed a committee comprising officials from the Environment Ministry, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and State Pollution Control Board to look into the petition.

Noting the plea was similar to another matter, a Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed the committee to also look into the plea.

“The joint committee, with the State Pollution Control Board as the nodal agency, may furnish a report with regard to the status of the said entities on same pattern as directed for another project on or before May 15,” the Bench said.

The directions came when the panel was hearing a plea moved by petitioner Anjoo Kumar against Ireo Residencies Company Private Limited, Adson Software Private Limited, Ornamental Realtors Private Limited and Aspirant Builders Private Limited alleging illegality in setting up of construction projects.

In the earlier petition moved before the tribunal, petitioner Col. (red.) Sunil Kumar had allegedly contended that projects were being developed in violation of environmental norms.

“If during examination of the matter, the statutory authorities notice any deficiency it will be open to them to take remedial action following due process. Further course of action will be considered after receipt of the status report,” the Bench had said.