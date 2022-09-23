NGT slaps over ₹2,000 crore fine on Punjab for failure to treat waste

The National Green Tribunal said that the compliance of environmental norms on the subject of waste management has to be high on priority

PTI New Delhi
September 23, 2022 14:15 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Green Tribunal has imposed a penalty of over ₹2,000 crore on the Punjab government for its failure to treat solid and liquid waste, leading to a huge gap in their generation and treatment.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A.K. Goel said corrective action cannot wait for an indefinite period and health issues be deferred for long.

“Responsibility of the State is to have a comprehensive plan to control pollution which is its absolute liability, which is not being understood.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“If there is deficit in budgetary allocations, it is for the state and the state alone to have suitable planning by reducing cost or augmenting resources,” the bench said.

It said that the compliance of environmental norms on the subject of waste management has to be high on priority.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

According to the NGT, the total compensation is rounded off at ₹2,180 crore.

Out of this, Punjab government has already deposited with the tribunal Rs 100 crore for its failure to prevent discharge of untreated sewage and solid waste.

“The remaining amount of Rs 2,080 crore may be deposited by the State of Punjab in a separate ring-fenced account within two months,” the bench said.

NGT is monitoring compliance of Municipal Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 and other environmental issues by states and Union territories.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Punjab
waste management
urban solid waste
waste management and pollution control

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app