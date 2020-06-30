Other States

NGT seeks report on sand mining during lockdown

Plea alleges illegal activity being carried on during lockdown

The National Green Tribunal on Monday directed a panel constituted by it to submit a factual report on a plea alleging sand mining during the lockdown period, in violation to rules, in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed a committee comprising the District Magistrate and a member from the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority to submit the report by July 15.

The plea alleged that the mining sites were within one kilometre from the Kalesar National Park and U.P. Elephant Reserve which is prohibited by the Ministry of Environment.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 30, 2020 12:05:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/ngt-seeks-report-on-sand-mining-during-lockdown/article31949107.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY