NGT seeks report on sand mining during lockdown

The National Green Tribunal on Monday directed a panel constituted by it to submit a factual report on a plea alleging sand mining during the lockdown period, in violation to rules, in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed a committee comprising the District Magistrate and a member from the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority to submit the report by July 15.

The plea alleged that the mining sites were within one kilometre from the Kalesar National Park and U.P. Elephant Reserve which is prohibited by the Ministry of Environment.