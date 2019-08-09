Other States

NGT seeks performance guarantee

more-in

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has modified a previous order and directed the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation to furnish a performance guarantee to the Central Pollution Control Board within a month for dumping muck into the Bhagirathi river in Uttarakhand.

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said: “We modify the [earlier order] requiring deposit of ₹2 crore as compensation to the effect that instead of depositing the said amount, the NHIDCL may furnish a performance guarantee to the satisfaction of the CPCB within one month undertaking to take remedial measures by March 31, 2020.”

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 10, 2019 1:04:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/ngt-seeks-performance-guarantee/article28969664.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY