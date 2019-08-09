NGT seeks performance guarantee

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has modified a previous order and directed the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation to furnish a performance guarantee to the Central Pollution Control Board within a month for dumping muck into the Bhagirathi river in Uttarakhand.

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said: “We modify the [earlier order] requiring deposit of ₹2 crore as compensation to the effect that instead of depositing the said amount, the NHIDCL may furnish a performance guarantee to the satisfaction of the CPCB within one month undertaking to take remedial measures by March 31, 2020.”