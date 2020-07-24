NGT pulls up Haryana govt. over waiver

NEW DELHI

24 July 2020 00:30 IST

The Haryana government was pulled up by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for granting extension of time to stone crushers who operated in close proximity to educational institutions in violation of environmental norms.

“The State has no discretion to waive compliance and is bound by the Public Trust Doctrine to enforce environmental norms,” the NGT said.

Taking note of a May 19 order granting extension of time to stone crushers, issued by the State government, the NGT Bench added that the “said waiver was against the principle of sustainable development.”

