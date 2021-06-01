NGT orders U.P. govt. to take action on illegal sand mining

NEW DELHI

01 June 2021 23:15 IST

Panel was hearing a plea pertaining to Hamirpur district

Following a plea alleging illegal sand mining in Hamirpur district, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to take remedial action for the same.

Taking note of an earlier order passed by the Tribunal, a Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said, “...this application stands disposed of with a direction to the Chief Secretary, U.P., and District Magistrate Hamirpur, to look into the matter and take remedial action following due process of law.”

Earlier, in a similar matter, the green panel had said, “The Environment department may also develop an appropriate mobile app for receiving and redressing the grievances against the sand mining, including connivance of the authorities, and also a mechanism to fix accountability of the officers concerned. Recommendations of the Oversight Committee for the State of U.P.…may be duly taken into account.”

“The mechanism must provide for review at the level of the Chief Secretary at least once in every quarter, in a meeting with all departments concerned in the State. The Chief Secretary, U.P., may ensure further action in the light of the report of the Oversight Committee,” the Bench said. The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by petitioner Suresh Kumar who alleged sand mining in a “submerged water area” in Hamirpur district in violation of existing laws and guidelines.