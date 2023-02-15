ADVERTISEMENT

NGT orders Rajasthan to ascertain if Sambhar Festival detrimental to migratory birds, lake habitat

February 15, 2023 03:48 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST - New Delhi

A petition alleged that the festival’s activities, including kite flying, paragliding and motorcycle expedition, would “adversely affect migratory birds and natural habitat of the lake”

PTI

Sambhar Salt Lake in Rajasthan, where thousands of birds of various species were found dead in 2019. | Photo Credit: PTI

The National Green Tribunal on February 15 directed the authorities in Rajasthan to address the grievance regarding the proposed three-day Sambhar festival adversely impacting migratory birds and their natural habitat.

The tribunal also directed the authorities, including the Rajasthan Chief Secretary, to shift the festival's location if such a detrimental effect is found.

The green panel was hearing a petition that alleged that the festival's activities, including kite flying, paragliding and motorcycle expedition, would "adversely affect migratory birds and natural habitat of the lake which is a Ramsar site, particularly on account of the use of loudspeakers".

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The festival is scheduled to take place at Sambhar Lake near Jaipur from February 17 to 19.

"We find it necessary to direct the chief secretary, Rajasthan, to address the grievance in coordination with State Wetland Authority, principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife), district magistrate, Jaipur, and integrated regional office of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change at Jaipur," a bench of Chairperson Justice A.K. Goel said.

Also Read | Sambhar lake needs faster restoration, says expert study

The bench, also comprising Judicial Members Justice Sudhir Agarwal and Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and Expert Member Afroz Ahmad, said if it is found that the festival at the proposed location will adversely impact the birds or the lake's natural habitat, the festivities may be shifted to any other site.

"Decision in the matter may be taken and placed on the website of the state by 5 pm on February 16...," the bench stated.

The green panel also directed for a copy of the order to be sent to the authorities concerned.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US