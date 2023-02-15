NGT orders Rajasthan to ascertain if Sambhar Festival detrimental to migratory birds, lake habitat

February 15, 2023 03:48 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST - New Delhi

The National Green Tribunal on February 15 directed the authorities in Rajasthan to address the grievance regarding the proposed three-day Sambhar festival adversely impacting migratory birds and their natural habitat.

The tribunal also directed the authorities, including the Rajasthan Chief Secretary, to shift the festival's location if such a detrimental effect is found.

The green panel was hearing a petition that alleged that the festival's activities, including kite flying, paragliding and motorcycle expedition, would "adversely affect migratory birds and natural habitat of the lake which is a Ramsar site, particularly on account of the use of loudspeakers".

The festival is scheduled to take place at Sambhar Lake near Jaipur from February 17 to 19.

"We find it necessary to direct the chief secretary, Rajasthan, to address the grievance in coordination with State Wetland Authority, principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife), district magistrate, Jaipur, and integrated regional office of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change at Jaipur," a bench of Chairperson Justice A.K. Goel said.

The bench, also comprising Judicial Members Justice Sudhir Agarwal and Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and Expert Member Afroz Ahmad, said if it is found that the festival at the proposed location will adversely impact the birds or the lake's natural habitat, the festivities may be shifted to any other site.

"Decision in the matter may be taken and placed on the website of the state by 5 pm on February 16...," the bench stated.

The green panel also directed for a copy of the order to be sent to the authorities concerned.