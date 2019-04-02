NGT orders action against polluting distillery

Following a plea alleging violation of environmental norms by a Karnal-based distillery, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Haryana government to take action against “erring officials”.

Following a report submitted by a panel comprising representatives from the Central Pollution Control Board and the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) that stated violations by the unit, a Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel rapped the HSPCB for inaction.

‘Failed to act’

“We find that in spite of the report showing serious violation of law, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board has failed to initiate any action for prosecution and assessment and recovery of compensation for the damage caused. This may show either negligence, collusion or incompetence of the State PCB,” the Bench observed.

Directing the HSPCB to take immediate steps, the green panel said, “The State PCB may now forthwith take steps in this regard to protect health of inhabitants and to uphold the rule of law, failing which action may be initiated against Chairman and Member Secretary of the State PCB.”