NGT files case on Mizoram stone quarry collapse

November 18, 2022

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has registered a case on the Mizoram stone quarry collapse that killed 12 workers on November 14.

The tribunal also asked the officials of the Mizoram Pollution Control Board, the State Directorate of Disaster Management and the local administration to appear before it on November 28.

“If we cannot appear before the NGT in person, our standing counsel in Delhi will appear. We are now preparing a report on the mishap to be submitted to the NGT,” the board’s member-secretary, C. Lalduhawma said.

The stone quarry, located on a hill about 160 km from State capital Aizawl and operational since 2020, is at Maudarh village in Hnahthial district. More than 20 labourers were working at the site when the quarry collapsed on Monday, killing 12 of them. Rescue workers have so far recovered 11 bodies trapped under the debris

The workers, all non-locals from Assam, Bihar and Jharkhand, were engaged by the ABCI Infrastructures Pvt. Ltd., executing a two-lane highway project between Hnahthial town and Dawn village.

Mizoram’s Additional Secretary of Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department, Pu Lalhriatpuia said the crude method of quarrying could have caused the tragedy.

Officials who inspected the site said the workers had drilled too deep to make the stone quarry unstable, resulting in the entire hill falling on them.

