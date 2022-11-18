NGT files case on Mizoram stone quarry collapse

November 18, 2022 03:00 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - GUWAHATI

Rescue workers have so far recovered 11 bodies

The Hindu Bureau

Rescue operation under way after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has registered a case on the Mizoram stone quarry collapse that killed 12 workers on November 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tribunal also asked the officials of the Mizoram Pollution Control Board, the State Directorate of Disaster Management and the local administration to appear before it on November 28.

“If we cannot appear before the NGT in person, our standing counsel in Delhi will appear. We are now preparing a report on the mishap to be submitted to the NGT,” the board’s member-secretary, C. Lalduhawma said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The stone quarry, located on a hill about 160 km from State capital Aizawl and operational since 2020, is at Maudarh village in Hnahthial district. More than 20 labourers were working at the site when the quarry collapsed on Monday, killing 12 of them. Rescue workers have so far recovered 11 bodies trapped under the debris

The workers, all non-locals from Assam, Bihar and Jharkhand, were engaged by the ABCI Infrastructures Pvt. Ltd., executing a two-lane highway project between Hnahthial town and Dawn village.

Trending

  1. Halting the slide: On Biden-Xi meeting
  2. North Korea fires ballistic missile towards sea: Seoul
  3. 'Data for development' will be integral part of overall theme of India's G20 presidency: PM Modi
  4. Gurugram consumer forum orders ban on 11 foreign breed dogs, asks MCG to take registered pets into custody
  5. India deploys new docks, upgrades speedboats for Pangong Tso patrol

Mizoram’s Additional Secretary of Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department, Pu Lalhriatpuia said the crude method of quarrying could have caused the tragedy.

Officials who inspected the site said the workers had drilled too deep to make the stone quarry unstable, resulting in the entire hill falling on them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Mizoram

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US