NGT dismisses review plea alleging environmental violations in Aravali

NEW DELHI

15 June 2021 23:00 IST

The National Green Tribunal has dismissed a plea which alleged violation of environmental norms by construction of illegal roads and unauthorised mining in the Aravali in Gurugram district.

While dismissing the plea which sought a review of an earlier order, a Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said that the grounds taken by the review applicant, that he was not an encroacher was not the issue for consideration before the tribunal.

“The matter in issue in the original application was illegal mining and encroachment of forest land and on the basis of the [forest department] report, the statutory authorities were directed to take further action in accordance with the law...no substantial ground for maintainability of the review application is made out,” the Bench said. The tribunal added, “The review application is devoid of any merit and deserves to be dismissed. For the determination of the right title and interest of any party, the aggrieved may approach the appropriate forum if so advised.”

The observations were made when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by petitioner Ram Avatar Yadav alleging violation of provisions of the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980.

Earlier, the NGT had sought a report from the forest department on the allegations of illegal construction in a forest area.