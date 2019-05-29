NGT directs Railway Board to look into plea on pollution

Following a plea seeking remedial action against pollution around a railway godown in U.P.’s Faizabad, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Railway Board to look into the plea and take appropriate action.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel also directed the Railway Board to consider devising in-house measures to curb pollution in the area.

“The Railway may consider in-house mechanism to ascertain causing of pollution at and around its premises and take remedial measures. Being a public undertaking, it has to be a model of compliance with the environmental norms,” the Bench said.

The directions came after a report furnished by the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board acknowledged the fact that the area was affected due to pollution.

“The UPPCB appears to have accepted the fact of pollution as it is stated in the report that UPPCB has issued direction to the station superintendent and goods superintendents to construct a covered shed apart from undertaking sprinkling of water to contain the pollution caused due to loading or unloading from goods trains at the railway siding,” the Bench observed.

Directing the pollution control board to assess the amount of compensation to be levied, the Bench added, “In view of the findings that air pollution is being caused, the UPPCB may assess and recover compensation for damage caused and the cost of restoration from the polluters.”

The plea moved at the NGT alleged that the loading and unloading of cement, fertilisers and grains was affecting the air quality adversely and causing respiratory problems.