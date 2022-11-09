NGT directs Puri Jagannath temple administration to pay ₹12 cr. for illegal mining

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Green Tribunal, Eastern Zone Branch, has directed Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), which manages affairs of 12th century Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri, to pay ₹12 crore for illegal laterite stone mining in Odisha’s Khordha district.

Two persons, Bidu Bhusan Harichandan and Dilip Kumar Samantaray, had moved the NGT alleging that laterite stone mining was carried out at 40 different sites over 500 acres of land in villages such as Tapanga, Anda and Jhinki Jhari under Nijigarh Tapang Panchayat in Khordha district.

These areas were basically cashew jungle, gramya jungle (village forest) and gochar land (common land). The petitioners had alleged that neither an environmental clearance nor a consent to operate was obtained from the respective authorities while mining activities were taken up after clearing trees.

ADVERTISEMENT

Subsequently, the NGT had constituted a committee comprising senior scientist and engineer of Central Pollution Control Board, Khordha District Collector, Member Secretary of State Environment Impact Assessment Authority, Odisha, and representative of the Odisha State Pollution Control Board.

The Committee was directed to assess the quantity of mined minerals, its value, loss to the environment on ground of illegal extraction and cost of restitution of the environment.

The committee detected few mines which were operated over a period of time without any safety considerations, posing a danger to wildlife habitat. Moreover, no sprinkler, garland drain or catch drain and toe walls were found around the over burden dumps. Abrupt dumping were noticed.

The tribunal noted that the committee had failed to pin point and identify the persons who had carried on the illegal mining of laterite stone, although, it was established that it would be Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, Puri which had auctioned the mines and the mining was carried on over an extensive area.

The NGT subsequently directed the committee to submit an action plan for restitution and restoration of the land by reclaiming it with pulverised fly ash and to take up afforestation immediately after reclamation.

“Since the cost of renovation, reclamation and restitution of the quarries has been estimated at ₹12 crore, we direct SJTA to deposit the amount of ₹12 crore with Khordha district administration,” directed NGT bench comprising B. Amit Sthalekar, Judicial Member and Saibal Dasgupta, Expert Member.

The District Collector, Khordha, would constitute a committee for purposes of carrying out the work of restitution, reclamation and renovation of the excavated areas as per plan already prepared and complete the entire work within four months, it said.