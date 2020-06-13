NGT directive to UPPCB on medical waste

Following a plea alleging unscientific disposal of bio-medical waste, the National Green Tribunal has directed the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board to take appropriate steps and furnish a compliance report by July 20.
Referring to previous orders pertaining to disposal of bio-medical waste arising out of COVID-19 treatment, a Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said, “Remedial action needs to be taken and scientific disposal of bio-medical waste needs to be ensured by suitable alternative arrangements in the interest of environment and public health.”
The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea filed by petitioner Ravi Sharma alleging unscientific dumping of bio-medical waste in the open.
