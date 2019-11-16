Other States

NGT clearance challenged

An Assam-based NGO has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the clearance by the National Green Tribunal to the 2000 MW Lower Subansiri Hydroelectric Project straddling the Assam-Arunachal border. NHPC had in 2005 started work but the construction was stopped in 2011 following anti-dam protests.

On July 31, the NGT ordered NHPC to restart the project.

