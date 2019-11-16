NGT clearance challenged

An Assam-based NGO has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the clearance by the National Green Tribunal to the 2000 MW Lower Subansiri Hydroelectric Project straddling the Assam-Arunachal border. NHPC had in 2005 started work but the construction was stopped in 2011 following anti-dam protests.
On July 31, the NGT ordered NHPC to restart the project.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor