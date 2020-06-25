NGT asks OIL to pay ₹25 crore for well blowout damage

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered the public sector Oil India Limited (OIL) to deposit ₹25 crore with the administration of eastern Assam’s Tinsukia district for environmental damages due to the fire at one of its wells.
Well Number 5 at Baghjan had caught fire less than a fortnight after it experienced a blowout — uncontrolled escape of natural gas at great speed — on May 27. The well is close to the Maguri-Motapung wetland, which is within the eco-sensitive zone of the fragile Dibru-Saikhowa National Park.
Hearing separate applications by environmentalist Bonani Kakkar and Assam-based Wildlife and Environment Conservation Organisation on Wednesday, the NGT’s Bench comprising Justice S.P. Wangdi and Siddhanta Das ordered OIL to pay the fine of ₹25 crore.
Environmental damage
The amount was “in view of the prima facie case made out against OIL on the extent of damage caused to the environment and biodiversity, damage to both human and wildlife, public health and, having regard to the financial worth of the company and the extent of damage”.
The Bench also constituted an eight-member committee to “look into the matter of and submit its preliminary report” within 30 days. Retired Gauhati High Court judge B.P. Katakey is heading this panel.
The applicants had said that OIL should be held accountable for causing “irreparable damage” to the community as well as the biodiversity of the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park. The release of toxins due to the blowout and fire, they said, posed a serious long-term health risk.
