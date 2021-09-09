NGT asks Ghaziabad official to submit report on encroachment issue

NEW DELHI

09 September 2021 00:38 IST

Despite complaints, administration failed to take remedial action: plea

Following a plea seeking action against encroachment by a private developer in Ghaziabad, the National Green Tribunal has directed the District Magistrate to furnish a report on the same within one month.

The plea alleged that despite complaints, the district administration had failed to take remedial action against the encroachment which was detrimental to the environment.

Taking note of the allegations made in the plea, A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said, “It is stated that the applicant approached the Ghaziabad District Magistrate with the grievance that there was encroachment of public land which was a drain but the official had not considered the same. The drain which had been encroached has significant ecological functions to perform and encroachment would be detrimental to the environment.”

Advertising

Advertising

Earlier the tribunal had directed authorities to take remedial action against the encroachment. In a report furnished, the NGT was informed that temporary kiosks and hoarding installed by private developers on land belonging to the irrigation department had been removed by authorities.

The plea moved by petitioner Ved Prakash Aggarwal had also contended that encroachment on the said drain was continuing. “There is also encroachment by the Ghaziabad Development Authority,” the plea had alleged.