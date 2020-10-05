NFR to restart train services in Tripura

Agartala

05 October 2020 01:24 IST

CM Biplab Deb requests people to follow health protocol while travelling

With COVID-19 lockdown restrictions relaxed in Tripura, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is set to start limited train services in Tripura.

NFR’s chief public relation officer Subhanan Chanda said they have decided to resume three pairs of DEMU (diesel electric multiple unit) trains from Monday.

The DEMU trains would run between Dharmanagar (North Tripura) and Agartala; and Sabroom (South Tripura) and Agartala. The trains would halt at all stations along the routes.

The official said the decision to resume train services was taken after receiving a proposal from the State government.

The NFR has been operating one AC Special Train between New Delhi and Agartala on a weekly basis. It is running a total of 12 pairs of trains from the Northeast to different directions of the country, the official said.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has requested people to follow health protocol while travelling in DEMU trains.

Thermal screening

Thermal screening of passengers will be done at stations. All regular passenger train services were suspended in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in the last week of March.