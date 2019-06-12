NFR saves big through solar energy

The sun has helped the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) save big on energy expenditure without having to spend on installing solar panels.

The shift to solar energy at railway stations, level crossings, barracks, and other set-ups has coincided with the NFR’s push for electrification of 6,242 km of its tracks till the farthest points such as Murkongselek near Assam’s border with Arunachal Pradesh and Sabroom on the Tripura-Bangladesh border.

The NFR had during the 2018-19 fiscal commissioned solar panels generating a peak 2298 kW energy that helped it consume 23.07 lakh units less of electricity, leading to a saving of ₹1.88 crore.

“This was after paying two executing agencies — one from New Delhi and the other from Hyderabad — for the solar energy at rates fixed by them. It has been a win-win deal for NFR and the agencies which set up the solar panels and solar plants free of cost. The assets will be ours after 25 years,” NFR spokesperson Pranav Jyoti Sharma said.