NFAI acquires rare footage of Mahatma Gandhi’s life and times

In a fortuitous acquisition of great historical value, the National Film Archive of India (NFAI) has obtained 30 reels of several hours of unedited footage detailing several key events from Mahatma Gandhi’s life and his death.

This priceless collection of 35 mm celluloid footage, which is unedited and has stock shots laced with intertitles, is almost six hours in duration and filmed by some of the most renowned studios in the world like Paramount, Pathe, Warner, Universal and British Movietone. It also contains footage shot by Indian film studios like Wadia Movietone.

Prakash Magdum, Director, NFAI, with the rare footages of Mahatma Gandhi.

Prakash Magdum, Director, NFAI, said the jewel in this treasure trove was a rare half-hour footage shot in February 1948, which details the journey of a special train carrying part of Gandhiji’s ashes from Madras to Rameswaram.

“The amazing and rare visuals detail thousands of people thronging stations like Chettinad, Sivaganga, Chidambaram, Manamadurai junction and the Ramnad and the Pudukkottai junctions in Tamil Nadu, with folded hands and tears in their eyes to have a glimpse of the urn carrying Mahatma’s ashes. The train stops at major stations en route, with people paying their tributes to the deceased leader, and culminates at Rameswaram, where several important politicians from Tamil Nadu are seen taking part in the immersion ceremony,” Mr. Magdum said, remarking that the collection featured several visuals detailing Gandhiji’s connection with South India, especially Tamil Nadu.

Other visuals show a veritable sea of humanity being present at what seems to be Marina beach in the then Madras city, jostling with each other and carrying flags and banners to pay their last respects to the Mahatma.

“It is indeed a splendid discovery for the NFAI and that too, happily coinciding with Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary celebrations. There is some extremely rare footage in this treasure trove with a number of unique visuals. A number of shots in these visuals are now part of short films and documentaries on the Mahatma,” said Mr. Magdum.

Besides the collection featuring the Mahatma’s meeting with Rabindranath Tagore, another reel of great historical import consists of extensive footage of the Mahatma’s voyage on board the ocean liner SS Rajputana to England to attend the second Round Table Conference in 1931.

It features candid shots of the Mahatma spinning yarn on the deck, peering through binoculars, shaving, playing with children and at one point even helming the ship, with the Captain beside him.

Another rare set of visuals from the collection features Gandhiji with his second son, Manilal, who also served as Editor of the Indian Opinion, a Gujarati-English weekly publication based out of Durban in South Africa.

“The collection also includes footage detailing the Mahatma’s tour of South India tour and his ‘Harijan Yatra’ that took place during January-February 1946. The film shows Gandhi at the Manapparai Railway junction (in Tiruchirappalli district) in Tamil Nadu, before proceeding to visit legendary temples like the Meenakshi, Palani and Kumbakonam,” Mr. Magdum said.

The visuals further show the Mahatma attending the silver jubilee celebration of the ‘Dakshin Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha’ at Madras along with C. Rajagopalachari.

Insights into daily activities of the Mahatma and his wife Kasturba are showcased in another film taken at the Sevagram Ashram in Wardha in Maharashtra.

“There are visuals of the Mahatma keenly ploughing the field, planting trees and tending to patients, while an endearing visual shows Kasturba feeding a cow in the Ashram,” Mr. Magdum said, remarking that the footage provided a unique insight into the ‘human’ Gandhiji.

The collection even has raw footage of the Mahatma’s visit to Ahmedabad, Porbandar and Rajkot, with visuals of his empty house, old school and the library register showing his name.

There is extensive footage of the Mahatma’s last days, including visuals taken just after his assassination, with close-ups of Gandhiji’s body and blood-stained clothes, shots of the Birla House and the procession to Raj Ghat. Also included is footage from the condolence meeting at the UN Headquarters just after the Mahatma’s death.

In addition, there are rare visuals of other politicians and leaders including Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. There is also exclusive footage of the 1938 ‘Haripura session’ of the Indian National Congress session with shots of Subhas Chandra Bose, which also features Pandit Nehru, Sardar Patel, Sarojini Naidu and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

“This is a fascinating visual collection of the Mahatma’s life and times and a real surprise to find it in celluloid format in these times. The 35 mm footage is in the ‘Master Positive’ format and does not have sound. We have made a duplicate negative for long-term preservation, Mr. Magdum said, adding that primary inspection showed that the material was in good condition and that the NFAI was planning to digitise it.

“We also plan to invite scholars and historians to shed more light on this collection and glean information from them to help us catalogue it,” he informed.