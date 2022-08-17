NF Railway plans ropeway to Kamakhya temple

A view of India’s longest river ropeway, in Guwahati. The 1.8-km-long ropeway connects the northern and southern banks of the Brahmaputra. | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is planning to construct a ropeway from the Kamakhya Railway Station to the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati.

The aerial distance between the railway station on the western end of the city and the temple atop the Nilachal Hills on the southern bank of the Brahmaputra River is about 1.5 km.

“Kamakhya temple attracts a lot of pilgrims and visitors and the ropeway can add value to tourism in the principal city of Assam,” NFR’s general manager Anshul Gupta said during an Independence Day programme.

NFR officials said the project, in the proposal stage, would require the Assam government’s clearance.

If given the nod, this ropeway would be the second in the city after the 1,820-metre one connecting Guwahati and North Guwahati across the Brahmaputra. Opened in 2020, it is India’s longest ropeway across a river.

The NFR has also launched a heritage preservation drive at the old railway station at Amingaon, a part of North Guwahati. Before the 1,492-metre Saraighat rail-road bridge was opened in 1962, the Amingaon station was the terminal for trains to and from the rest of the country.

Mr. Gupta said the NFR recorded 43.03% more revenue from January-July this year than the corresponding period of 2021.

Among other projects, the railway zone eliminated 10 level crossing gates by constructing 28 roads under bridges and six road overbridges in the last seven months.