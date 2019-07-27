‘Nexus between Haryana officials and illegal stone crushing units exposed’

After the National Green Tribunal ordered an immediate closure of all illegally operating polluting stone crushers in Mahendergarh district of Haryana, political party Swaraj India on Saturday hit out at the BJP government, saying the nexus between officials and those involved in running the crushers had been exposed.

“This order of the NGT exposes the collusion between the owners of the illegal crushers and the government machinery,” said party president Yogendra Yadav. “We should hope that now the State government and the local administration will respect the order and spirit of the NGT, take strict action against erring officials and others.”

The NGT had on July 24 also directed the Deputy Commissioner of Mahendergarh to ensure immediate initiation of action by way of prosecution and recovery of compensation which must be deterrent and relatable to the cost of restoration so that the illegal activity was not profitable.

The orders came on the petition of Mahender Singh and Tejpal Yadav, who made a submission that the location of the crushers was close to the plantation, reserved forest and an educational institution. Besides, the area is over exploited in terms of the ground water resulting in scarcity of water even for drinking purposes.

The NGT, which had sought factual and action taken report from a joint committee comprising representatives of the Deputy Commissioner Mahendergarh, district Town and Country Planning, Haryana Pollution Control Board and the Divisional Forest Officer, pointed out in its order that two reports earlier submitted were found without application of mind and were rejected. The third report had been submitted which was also inadequate to deal with the matter.

The NGT observed, “The report shows the State administration in poor light. There is no explanation how potable water has been continued to be drawn without any restriction by the State administration though the area is critical in terms of ground water and in spite of such illegality brought to notice. It is also not clear how blatant violation of air quality norms is being allowed for permitting operation of the units at the cost of public health and environment. The report does not clarify how many stone crushers, if any, are legitimate which do not conflict with the environment. It appears that the State administration has not cared to fully verify the compliance of environment norms while permitting continuation of the stone crushers, even after proceedings before this Tribunal.”

The order also added that the Haryana Chief Secretary may look into the conduct of the officers, who gave the earlier reports, in withholding the information which had now been given.