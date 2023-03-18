HamberMenu
Next election will be between BJP and MVA: Jayant Patil

The NCP State president said there will be a question mark on the existence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena

March 18, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of NCP state president Jayant Patil.

File photo of NCP state president Jayant Patil. | Photo Credit: PTI

The next Assembly elections in Maharashtra will be all about the BJP versus the Maha Vikas Aghadi and there would be a question mark on the existence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, said NCP State president Jayant Patil.

“I believe the Bharatiya Janata Party will contest all the 288 Assembly seats on its symbol as he expressed confidence that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s group will cease to exist,” the senior NCP leader said.

He said that Mr. Shinde’s faction will not remain intact when the fight would be between the saffron party and the MVA. Even if they did, the BJP would be allowed to contest only 48 seats, and five or six of the candidates alone would manage to win.

