Next election, big or small, will be fought on farm laws: Jayant Chaudhary

Jayant Chaudhary addressing a kisan panchayat of his party in Bhojpur village of Modinagar   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) vice president Jayant Chaudhary on Thursday said “those who could not see farmers sitting on the Delhi border, I could not see humanity in them.”

He was addressing a kisan panchayat of his party in Bhojpur village of Modinagar. Had the BJP government been a wellwisher of farmers, they would not have imposed a penalty of ₹ 1 crore on farmers for stubble burning. “Can any farmer afford to pay such penalty,” he asked. Every farmer present at the panchayat, he said, would have tractors that were more than 10 years old. “But the government feels they could afford to buy new ones. I am not sure whether they want to double your income or theirs,” he commented.

Likens Modi to Pinocchio

Mr. Chaudhary likened the Prime Minister to Pinocchio, a literary character whose nose increased in size every time he lied. “You know what is increasing in his case. I guess after the Bengal election, it would be shaved off,” he quipped.

He said that during the lockdown, the number of billionaires in the country increased but here there would not be a single person whose financial condition had improved in the last year. “The BJP government’s habit is it first indulges you with freebees so that you form a habit and then makes it a burden. They offered you free LPG cylinders but are now suggesting making food from the gas of the gutter.”

Commenting on the no-confidence motion in the Haryana Assembly, he stated that the BJP might have got the vote of 55 MLAs but it had lost the trust of farmers. “If they think farmers would forget their humiliation in the next six months and they could again divide them in the name of Hindu-Muslim, they are mistaken. The next election, big or small, would be fought on farm laws,” he asserted.

The government was repeatedly giving names to the protesters to limit its scope. “Soon I would be addressing panchayats in Tanda and Prayagraj as well. Are these also Jat-dominant places” he asked.

