Newly-constructed crematorium collapses into Hooghly river before inauguration

A newly-constructed crematorium, which was yet to be inaugurated, collapsed in West Bengal’s Howrah district on Sunday, officials said.
The crematorium, located in Sankrail, was built at a cost of ₹13 lakh under the state government’s ‘Baitarani’ project for burning ghats with modern facilities, a district official said.
The pillars suddenly collapsed and the entire structure went into the river Hooghly, the official said. There was no report of any casualty or injury, he said.
Local BJP leader Bikash Mondal alleged that the crematorium was built with substandard materials and local Trinamool Congress leaders got “cut money” or illegal commission from the contractor.
However, the Trinamool Congress denied the charge and said riverbank erosion caused the collapse of the structure.
District Magistrate Mukta Acharya said the reason behind the collapse will be investigated.
Earlier this year, a newly-constructed water tank of the state PWD collapsed at Sarenga in Bankura district.
