Newborn girl rescued from father who was trying to give her away

The Koraput District Child Protection Officer in Odisha’s Malkangiri district on January 6 rescued a newborn girl from her father Nangtu Chalana. Mr. Chalana, 45, a poor Bonda tribal and a father of six, was taking the girl to Jeypore in Koraput district to give her away.

Mr. Chalana’s wife had died during the seventh childbirth.

Some unidentified person from Lamtaput informed the Koraput DCPO about the issue.

As the infant, born on January 1, was ailing, she was provided treatment at Saheed Laxman Nayak Memorial Medical College in Koraput. When her health improved, she was produced before the Malkangiri Child Welfare Committee for her rehabilitation on January 18.

“As Mr. Chalana is reluctant to take care of the newborn, she has been temporarily kept at a rehabilitation centre in Koraput. If after two months, the father refuses to take back the child, we will start the legal process for her adoption,” said DCPO Narayan Das.

According to Mr. Chalana, after his wife’s demise there was no one to look after the children. The only other woman at his home is his aged mother.

Bondas are considered to be one of the most primitive tribes in the world, who till date have tried to preserve their ancient culture and traditions. They live in remote and isolated hilly regions in the northwest of Machhkund river.

Their remote habitat is called Bonda hills.