Newborn girl in Rajasthan tests COVID-19 positive

A newborn girl has tested COVID-19 positive in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district, making it probably the first case of its kind in the country. The baby was born at Basni village — which has become a hotspot after the detection of 51 coronavirus patients — and was diagnosed with the virus on Sunday.

Also read | Coronavirus India lockdown Day 27 updates

Ten members of the newborn’s family, including her parents, had also tested COVID-19 positive, Nagaur Chief Medical and Health Officer Sukumar Kashyap said on Monday. All the family members were earlier sent to the isolation facility and the pregnant woman was alone at her house when she was shifted to the Primary Health Centre for delivery.

Earlier, a case of a two-and-a-half month old girl getting infected with the virus was reported from Jhunjhunu district. The girl, who had returned along with her parents from Italy on March 8, has since recovered.

A 62-year-old COVID-19 positive man from Nagaur district died on Sunday. With another death reported from Kota, the toll in the State increased to 25.