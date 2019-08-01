New, young faces with fighting spirit will get a chance: Ashok Chavan

Undeterred by the ongoing exodus from its ranks, the Congress has decided to field new and young faces from those Assembly constituencies where senior leaders have quit to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or Shiv Sena.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan said on Wednesday that he has sent a proposal to the Maharashtra unit Congress committee president Balasaheb Thorat to form a team of experienced leaders to visit the constituencies where there has been a defection.

“We have a number of second rung leaders who have been winning the local body polls. There are corporators who have won three to four times or a zilla parishad member who has been winning consistently. We must now ensure that they get due opportunity,” Mr. Chavan told The Hindu, on a day when one Congress and three Nationalist Congress Party MLAs joined the BJP, in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

He said the new faces can also be from the different sections of the society having a rapport with the voters.

Mr. Chavan said the team of senior leaders could visit such areas and scrutinise the possible new faces to lead the party in the future. “We need people who will not go on the defensive under pressure from the dirty tricks used by the BJP-led government. This is the right time to bring forward the leadership which did not get an opportunity for the longest of time,” he said, adding that the youth will get total support from the party.

The Maharashtra unit of the Youth Congress has already been given the responsibility of 75 Assembly segments for which a war room has been set up in Pune.