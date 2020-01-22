New video with PM’s image morphed over Shivaji stirs row

A row has erupted over a video wherein an image of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has been morphed with that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The video follows a book along similar lines. Following criticism, the BJP distanced itself from the video on Tuesday.

In the run-up to the Delhi Assembly elections, a video clip from the recently-released movie Tanhaji shows the faces of PM Modi morphed on the actor playing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Home Minister Amit Shah’s face morphed on the actor playing Tanaji Malusare and Arvind Kejriwal’s face morphed on the actor playing Udaybhan.

Reacting to the video, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, “A few days ago, some people created a ruckus in Maharashtra. I am waiting for their reaction. Some people had shut down Satara, some had shut down Sangli. Those who asked us questions, where are they now? We will not tolerate an insult to Shivaji Maharaj,” said Mr. Raut, referring to the king’s descendants Udayanraje Bhosale and Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati. Mr. Bhosale had contested the Lok Sabha polls on a BJP ticket.

Congress leader and Minister Amit Deshmukh said, “This is not appropriate. If someone is using this video for campaigning, the Election Commission should take note of this.”

Following sharp criticism, Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati tweeted on Tuesday, without naming the BJP, “The party concerned must make its stand clear on this. The Central government should conduct an inquiry and take action against the guilty. This is intolerable. Nobody should use Maharaj for dirty politics.”

The BJP’s Ram Kadam said on Tuesday this is not an official BJP video, the party has nothing to do with it, and it is not being used for campaigning in Delhi. “Why is Raut commenting based on half-knowledge? Jitendra Awhad (NCP leader and State minister), Ashok Chavan (Congress leader and State minister) insulted Hindus. Where is the Shiv Sena’s Hindutva? They have already forgotten Savarkar. First ask questions to these two,” he said.

State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said, “The BJP condemns the video; we should not be questioned about it as we have nothing to do with it. Nobody can be compared to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Those who ask questions to Maharaj’s descendants, they have no moral right left to talk about Maharaj.”

Less than a month ago, a ruckus erupted after a book was released by a BJP member in Delhi titled ‘Aaj ke Shivaji, Narendra Modi’.