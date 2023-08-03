New Varanasi, Gorakhpur Commissionerate buildings to show glimpses of local culture, says Yogi

August 03, 2023 06:51 am | Updated 06:53 am IST - Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday reviewed the presentation on the new commissionerate and collectorate buildings in Varanasi and Gorakhpur, issuing necessary directions to design these offices showcasing glimpses of the local culture with the buildings to be recognised as iconic buildings and presented as models across the State.

“The Chief Minister emphasized that the commissionerate offices in Varanasi and Gorakhpur should be recognized as iconic buildings. Keeping this in mind, the design of both offices should be created, showcasing glimpses of the local culture,” said the U.P. government.

Mr. Adityanath called for a focus on the convenience of the public, adding all offices should be brought together in one place.

Mr. Adityanath added the objective of the integrated commissionerate office is to facilitate easy monitoring of all departments. “ Having all offices under one roof will save people’s time and effort. The commissioner offices in Varanasi and Gorakhpur should be presented as models. This will convey a positive message to the public,” said the U.P. Chief Minister.

In the plan, the buildings will have arrangements for open offices, conference halls, cubicles, and storage facilities along with parking, banks, gyms, and cafeterias. Mr. Adityanath said once the offices are ready, all offices in Gorakhpur and Varanasi should be shifted in a phased manner.

