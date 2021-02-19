New tourist points to be identified at Sambhar Lake

New tourist points for witnessing the flora and fauna and having a glimpse of salt harvesting will be identified shortly at the world-famous Sambhar Salt Lake, situate 80 km away from Jaipur. A “salt train”, which transported salt from the pans to a nearby refinery, will also be restarted.
Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya said here on Friday that the Sambhar Lake, which formed part of the desert circuit in the Centre’s Swadesh Darshan Scheme, had an immense potential for tourism. In addition to the migratory birds, the natural process of salt getting deposited in the lake could be displayed to the tourists, he said.
Protection of birds
New destinations around the lake, including salt museum, caravan park, bicycle track and gardens, are set to attract a large number of tourists to the region. Mr. Arya said a constant monitoring for protection of migratory birds would be ensured at the lake, where the mass death of birds had occurred in 2019 because of avian botulism.
The illegal salt production in the lake will be stopped through action against unauthorised borewells and pipelines laid in the region, while encroachments on the land will be removed with the help of police.
