New startups, IT companies given 2 years exemption from new reservation law: Haryana Deputy CM

Short-term works, extending up to 45 days, will also be exempted from the Act, he said

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on January 18 said new startups and new IT/ITES companies will be given an exemption for two years under the State's new law that provides 75% reservation for local candidates in private sector.

Short-term works, extending up to 45 days, will also be exempted from the Act, he said.

The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, that came into effect on January 15, applies to jobs offering a maximum gross monthly salary or wages of ₹30,000.

Mr. Chautala said sowing of crops, embroidery, primary works related to fruit, vegetables, tea leaves, coffee, fish, animals etc., are also exempted.

Further, domestic servants and industries that face a dearth of skilled workers are kept out of the Act, he told reporters.

He said at least 22,000 companies have got themselves registered on the designated portal of the Labour Department. On the other hand, 3,280 youths have also registered from across the state, he pointed out.

Notably, providing 75% reservation in private sector jobs was a key poll promise of Mr. Chautala's Jannyak Janta Party (JJP).

In the 2019 Haryana Assembly polls, the BJP, which fell short of simple majority, formed the government in alliance with the JJP.

Speaking about the BJP-JJP coalition government, Mr. Chautala said it has been a "very good experience" so far.

"Our vision is to take the State ahead on the path of development. We have been constantly working in public interest and also stand on the commitment made in the election manifesto," he said.

Mr. Chautala recalled that critics were of the opinion that the JJP would not last long when it was floated a little over three years ago.

"It is the high time to understand the aspirations and demands of youth, and our aim is to become their voice and strength," he said.