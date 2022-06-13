New Speaker for Odisha Assembly 

Bikram Keshari Arukha elected to the post after Surjya Narayan Patra stepped down citing health concerns

Six-time MLA Bikram Keshari Arukha was elected as the new Speaker of Odisha Legislative Assembly on Monday, after Surjya Narayan Patra stepped down from the post on account of health concerns.

Mr. Arukha was Forest and Environment and Parliamentary Affairs Minister in the Naveen Patnaik Government. He was dropped from the Council of Ministers during the recent reconstitutions.

“Mr. Arukha has been a distinguished member of the House since 1995. He has been highlighting problems of the people and requirement of the constituency he represents. He has deep concerns for weaker sections of the society. He had served efficiently in the present government. He was Government Chief Whip and Minister previously. I am sure that the rich experience he has gained would make him a successful Speaker,” said Mr. Patnaik while proposing his name.

Niranjan Pujari, Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minster, seconded the proposal. No one else was in the race for the post.

“As the chair of the Speaker is required to be impartial, we hope you will give all of us equal opportunity in participating and putting forth our views on the floor of the House on the basis of your long parliamentary experience since 1995,” said Mohan Charan Majhi, BJP Chief Whip.

Narasingha Mishra, leader of the Congress legislative party, said, “earlier a member used to resign from his party when he was elected Speaker. The gesture indicated that the post is above party line. Now, most parties have given up the tradition. I hope Mr. Arukha will do justice to the post, given his rich experience in the House as a former Parliamentary Affairs Minister and Government Chief Whip.”

He, however, said the ruling BJD should have taken Opposition parties into confidence before deciding on the name of Speaker. “I hope the new Speaker will give more importance to Opposition parties given the BJD’s brute majority in the House,” said Mr. Mishra.

Mr. Arukha sought cooperation from all parties in transacting the proceedings of the House.