New party Asom Gana Mancha floated in Assam

New party Asom Gana Mancha floated in Assam

The ongoing agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, has led to the birth of a party, Asom Gana Mancha (AGM), in Assam. “Our party [AGM] will contest in all 126 seats in the 2021 Assembly poll. Our aim is to ensure the protection of the rights and interests of the indigenous people,” said Simanta Kumar Dutta, an advocate, while announcing the creation of the party in Nagaon.

The AASU, had a week ago, said it would work towards floating a political party in February.

Jan 24, 2020

