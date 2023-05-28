New Parliament should be used in the interest of the country: Mayawati

May 28, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - Lucknow

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Sunday congratulated the Union government for the inauguration of the new Parliament building and added it should be used properly in the interest of the country and the people in accordance with humanistic thinking and the ideas of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, who played a key role in framing the Constitution.

“Congratulations to the Centre for the inauguration of the new Parliament House today. It would be appropriate if this new Parliament building would be used properly and fully in the interest of the country and the people, according to the humanistic thinking of the most respected Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar and the holy Constitution made by him with noble intention,” Ms. Mayawati posted on Twitter.

The BSP, a Uttar Pradesh based Dalit-centric party, supported the inauguration of the new building of the Parliament amid boycott by at least 20 Opposition parties. Earlier on Thursday, Ms. Mayawati, while supporting the inauguration of the new building, termed the boycott as unfair. Ms. Mayawati, who received an invitation for the inauguration ceremony, cited pre-scheduled engagement in continuous review meetings of her party for not attending it.

“Boycott is unfair for not inaugurating the new Parliament by President Droupadi Murmu. The government has made it, so it has the right to inaugurate it. It is also unfair to link this with tribal women’s respect. The parties should have thought of this while fielding a candidate against her instead of electing [Ms. Murmu] unopposed,” the former four-time U.P. CM said.