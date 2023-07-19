ADVERTISEMENT

New opposition coalition an alliance of capitalist, and casteist parties, alleges Mayawati

July 19, 2023 04:43 pm | Updated July 20, 2023 06:40 am IST - New Delhi

BSP president Mayawati reiterated that the party will contest the upcoming parliamentary and Vidhan Sabha elections alone

PTI

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati speaks with the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Wednesday reiterated that the BSP will contest the upcoming parliamentary polls and Vidhan Sabha elections in States like Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana alone, adding the Congress is forging a coalition with like-minded capitalist, and casteist parties to come into power in a reference to the newly formed alliance Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

“Congress party formed an alliance with like-minded casteist and capitalist parties to come into power at the centre while the BJP is also strengthening the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), but the BJP’s policies are not different from the Congress, which is anti-Muslim and anti-Dalit, as they have not done anything substantive for these sections when in power,” said Ms. Mayawati in a statement, adding it is the biggest reason why the BSP maintained equidistant from both alliances.

The former U.P. Chief Minister asked the Dalits, Backwards, Muslims, and marginalized sections to strengthen the BSP, so a ‘majboor’ (helpless) government will be formed at the centre in place of a ‘majboot’ (strong) government which will not be able to harass these sections.

“When these parties come to power, they forget their promises. These sections [Dalits, Backwards, Muslims, and other marginalized] need to only support the BSP so that a ‘majboor’ [helpless] government will be formed in place of a ‘majboot’ [strong] government that will not be able to harass the weaker sections,” added Ms. Mayawati.

She said the BSP will contest the Lok Sabha elections and the upcoming Vidhan polls without a coalition, but the BSP could form alliances with regional parties in Punjab and Haryana with a condition that these parties should have no attachment with the NDA or the Congress-led alliance of Opposition parties.

