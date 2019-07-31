New NRC order on descendants of D-voters

A person born in Assam before December 3, 2004 may be included in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) if a parent from whom “legacy is not drawn” is a doubtful or D-voter, declared foreigner or with a case pending in a Foreigners’ Tribunal.

Public notice

This was stated in a public notice issued by Prateek Hajela, the State Coordinator for NRC, on July 26, in pursuance of a Supreme Court order issued on July 23.

A D-voter is one who is marked “doubtful or dubious” on the electoral rolls by the election department officials.

The Foreigners’ Tribunal — Assam currently has 100 and 200 more are coming up — declare a person a foreigner after conducting hearings. An analysis of Foreigners’ Tribunal cases has revealed that 82% of people on trial were declared foreigners, mostly in ex parte or one-sided judgments.

Eligibility criteria

“For any NRC applications/claimants, if parent/legacy person through whom eligibility is sought to be established is a DV [doubtful voter] or DF [declared foreigner] or PFT [pending in Foreigners’ Tribunal], then such person will not be included in the NRC irrespective of the status of the other parent,” the notice said.

“For those persons born before December 3, 2004, if the parent through whom legacy is drawn is not a DV or DF or PFT and is found eligible for inclusion in NRC, but the other parent from whom legacy is not drawn is a DV or DF or PFT, then such descendants may be included in NRC,” the order said.

But it was made clear that a person born on or after December 3, 2004 will not be included in the NRC if any of the parent is a DV or DF or PFT “even if the parent from whom legacy is drawn is clear from all angles”.