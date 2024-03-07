New nodal agency to probe Naxal cases in Chhattisgarh

March 07, 2024 08:57 am | Updated 08:57 am IST - RAIPUR:

The Chhattisgarh government has announced that it will constitute State Investigation Agency (SIA) as a new nodal agency to probe cases of terrorism, naxalism and left extremism in the State.

The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

“Cabinet has decided to constitute State Investigation Agency (SIA) for quick effective investigation and prosecution in special cases of terrorism, Naxalism, leftist extremism in the state of Chhattisgarh. This agency will act as the nodal agency of the state for coordination with the National Investigation Agency (NIA). For this, a total of 74 new posts including one Superintendent of Police have been created,” stated a government statement issued late in the evening.

In another major decision, the Cabinet also decided that it will provide farmers grant at the rate of ₹19,257 per acre under Krishak Unnati Yojana, based on the quantity of paddy procured in Kharif year 2023 and also cleared the decks for the restoration of pension scheme for those jailed under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) during the Emergency period from 1975 to 1977. The previous Congress government in the State had discontinued the pension scheme.

“Those detained for less than One month will be given Rs 8,000 per month, the ones detained for one to five months will be given Rs 15,000 per month and people detained for five months and more will be given Rs 25,000 per month,” the statement added.

The Cabinet also announced the formation of a Department of Good Governance and Convergence for “effective implementation of public welfare policies, to facilitate best possible use of available resources and to ensure quick resolution of public problems”.