New NMRC timings from tomorrow

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) on Saturday announced a revised schedule of operations and said services will be available between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m from July 19. Metro services will continue to remain suspended on weekends due to imposition of a partial curfew in Gautam Buddha Nagar.

NMRC officials said trains will be available at an interval of 10 minutes during peak hours – 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and at intervals of 15 minutes during non-peak hours.

Curfew timings

“The NMRC has decided to reschedule its metro train services as night curfew timing in Uttar Pradesh has been revised to 10 p.m.-6 a.m. against the earlier 8 p.m.-7 a.m. As weekend curfew is in effect in Gautam Buddha Nagar, train services will not be available on Saturday and Sunday,” said Ritu Maheshwari, NMRC managing director.

Officials stated that the Noida-Greater Noida Aqua Line was seeing an increase in ridership since resumption of services on June 9. The highest ridership recorded was on July 12 when 9,489 passengers travelled on the corridor.

According to NMRC data, 8,895 commuters travelled on the corridor on July 16, and 7,675 on July 9.