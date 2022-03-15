New mobile food safety labs to check adulteration in Rajasthan

They will test edible items in remote areas to ensure purity

The Congress government in Rajasthan has given an approval for setting up 10 new mobile safety laboratories to check adulteration of food materials. The labs will conduct urgent testing of edible items in the remote areas and ensure the availability of pure food products.

The decision follows an announcement made in the 2022-23 State Budget. Medical and Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said here on Monday ₹4.20 crore had been allocated for the laboratories.

In addition to the equipment to be procured, the staff comprising drivers and technical operators will be appointed. Mr. Meena said 200 new posts of Food Security Officers would be created shortly in the Directorate of Food Security in accordance with the budgetary announcement.

The Minister said his department had started implementing the budgetary announcements within a week and issued approval for creating 329 posts in the super speciality wings of medical colleges. Along with this, ₹400 crore were allocated for the construction of 18 new nursing colleges.