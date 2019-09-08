New Maharashtra Governor will purse land for resort in J&K

The State government will request the new Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to talk to his counterpart in Jammu & Kashmir for revenue land to construct two state-of-the-art tourism resorts in that State.

Senior officials said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a meeting to review the proposal for setting up tourism resorts in J&K and Ladakh this week. As per protocol only a Governor can request for facilitating joint agreements or collaboration on projects with another State being ruled by a Governor.

Mr. Fadnavis has asked the State Tourism Department to send a team to survey land in J&K and simultaneously urge the Governor to forward the proposal to Satya Pal Malik, his J&K counterpart, according to senior officials.

Mr. Koshyari recently replaced Ch. Vidyasagar Rao as Governor. “The Chief Minister has asked us to put together the final blueprint and forward it to Governor House. A letter will be drafted to the honourable Governor requesting him to facilitate the land deal. Since there is no democratic government in J&K, we (State government) cannot directly deal with the Governor,” said a senior official of the Maharashtra Tourism Department.

Maharashtra and Karnataka have become the first States, following the abrogation of Article 370, to stake claim over land for development purposes in J&K. Maharashtra Cabinet cleared a proposal for the setting up of a tourism resort last week. Tourism Minister Jaykumar Rawal had recently said the government was keen on catering to mountaineering tourists and those on pilgrimage as part of the plan.

But senior officials said so far no final proposal has been put together, and a team will visit J&K to first survey the land. Last month, Mr. Rawal met Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Prahlad Singh Patel in New Delhi to present his demands, which included land for the resorts.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his speech in Parliament on the abrogation of Article 370 had said the bifurcation of the State (J&K) would open up the path of development, including construction projects and industries.

The State government and Tourism Board will soon allocate funds for the same, the Minister had said. “The resorts will cater to not only tourists from our State but to everyone who visits J&K on a religious pilgrimage. Ours will be the first State to service this class of tourists in the entire country,” Mr. Rawal had said.