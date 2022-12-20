New land rules will leave 7 lakh people unemployed: PDP

December 20, 2022 12:28 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The new rules introduced by the L-G that ends all previous leases will only allow outsiders to buy properties in J&K, says PDP leader Tramboo

The Hindu Bureau

The newly-introduced Land Grant Rules-2022 will push six to seven lakh people into the unemployment bracket and will only pave way for millionaires and capitalists from outside to buy hotels and commercial establishment in J&K, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Muhammad Iqbal Tramboo said on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Any local owning lease property in J&K, including at Patni Top, Gulmarg and Pahalgam, have invested on these properties over a period of time and raised bank loans for it. The fresh Land Grant Rules-2022 will end the rights of present owners and sell it at market price. It will be capitalists and millionaires from the outside who could afford to buy it. No local businessman has purchasing power compared to millionaires and billionaires from the rest of the country. We have no millionaires in Kashmir,” Mr. Tramboo said.

The J&K Lieutenant Governor (L-G)-introduced land rules has ended all previous leases in J&K and left hundreds of property owners, including hoteliers owning hotels at prime locations in J&K, in a state of uncertainty.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The two immediate impacts of the new rules are inevitable. One, hoteliers and shopkeepers at prime locations like Lal Chowk and Residency Road in Kashmir and Kanak Mandi and Raghunath Bazar in Jammu, will lose their source of income and push at least six to seven lakh people into the unemployment bracket. This at a time when J&K’s unemployment rate is already touching 40%. Second, the present owners with bank loans will be forced to sell their houses to repay their loans,” he said.

Mr. Tramboo said the current bank borrowing from the J&K Bank stands at ₹60,000 crore, an indicator of the loans raised by locals to survive the turbulent times since 1990s. “Bank borrowings were meagre ₹700 crore in 1990. Once our properties will be taken back, outsiders will participate in the e-auction and buy these prime properties without competition,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US