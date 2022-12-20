New land rules will leave 7 lakh people unemployed: PDP

December 20, 2022 12:28 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The newly-introduced Land Grant Rules-2022 will push six to seven lakh people into the unemployment bracket and will only pave way for millionaires and capitalists from outside to buy hotels and commercial establishment in J&K, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Muhammad Iqbal Tramboo said on Monday.

“Any local owning lease property in J&K, including at Patni Top, Gulmarg and Pahalgam, have invested on these properties over a period of time and raised bank loans for it. The fresh Land Grant Rules-2022 will end the rights of present owners and sell it at market price. It will be capitalists and millionaires from the outside who could afford to buy it. No local businessman has purchasing power compared to millionaires and billionaires from the rest of the country. We have no millionaires in Kashmir,” Mr. Tramboo said.

The J&K Lieutenant Governor (L-G)-introduced land rules has ended all previous leases in J&K and left hundreds of property owners, including hoteliers owning hotels at prime locations in J&K, in a state of uncertainty.

“The two immediate impacts of the new rules are inevitable. One, hoteliers and shopkeepers at prime locations like Lal Chowk and Residency Road in Kashmir and Kanak Mandi and Raghunath Bazar in Jammu, will lose their source of income and push at least six to seven lakh people into the unemployment bracket. This at a time when J&K’s unemployment rate is already touching 40%. Second, the present owners with bank loans will be forced to sell their houses to repay their loans,” he said.

Mr. Tramboo said the current bank borrowing from the J&K Bank stands at ₹60,000 crore, an indicator of the loans raised by locals to survive the turbulent times since 1990s. “Bank borrowings were meagre ₹700 crore in 1990. Once our properties will be taken back, outsiders will participate in the e-auction and buy these prime properties without competition,” he added.

