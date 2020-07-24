New jungle raj in U.P., says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

New Delhi

Her attack over the U.P. government came over the reported killing of a man from Kanpur allegedly by his kidnappers even after ransom was paid.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday lashed out at the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over the deteriorating law and order situation in the State and called it a “new jungle raj that has surrendered before goons”.

Ms. Vadra’s comments on twitter came after Sanjeet Yadav, a resident of Kanpur, was killed by his kidnappers despite the family paying a ransom amount to secure his release.

Ms. Vadra said the law and order situation in U.P. has completely collapsed and common people don’t feel safe, be it at home, road, office or anywhere else.

“After Vikram Joshi, now abducted Sanjeet Yadav in Kanpur has been killed. The police got the money paid to the kidnappers and he was killed as well. A new goondaraj has come into being. In this jungle raj, law and order has surrendered before the goons,” she said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Congress leader has been consistently targeting the U.P. government over the rising crime rate in the State and also referred to the recent killing of Ghaziabad-based journalist Vikram Joshi, whose police complaint against some people was allegedly ignored by the local police.