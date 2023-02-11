New initiative brings seeds of prosperity to farmers’ fields in Rajasthan

February 11, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - JAIPUR

A new initiative launched by the Congress government in Rajasthan to promote the production of improved and high-yielding seeds, has brought the “seeds of prosperity” to the agricultural fields of farmers. The drive is set to make the farmers in several regions self-sufficient in seed production, and augment their income.

The move initiated under the Chief Minister’s Beej Swavalamban Yojana would benefit over 2 lakh farmers, to whom the certified seeds were being distributed free of cost, so that they could be used for further production, Agriculture Commissioner Kana Ram said here on Saturday. This has also resolved the issue of non-availability of improved seeds at the time of sowing of crops.

As part of the initiative, groups comprising 50 farmers each had been formed for the distribution of seeds, through a dedicated portal named Raj Kisan Sathi. Half of the group members were small and marginal farmers, while others were required to own at least 0.2 hectare agricultural land.

Mr. Ram said the seeds of wheat, barley, gram, jowar, soybean, groundnut, moong and urad had been distributed to farmers in all the districts, with the reports receiving about an increase in the crop yield. An expenditure of ₹24.81 crore had been undertaken on the drive and the seeds were sown in the land measuring 58,000 hectares, across the State.

During the current financial year, 34,276 quintals of certified seeds were distributed with the target set for the production of 4.95 lakh quintals of improved seeds. The farmers, who were earlier forced to purchase seeds from the market at high prices, have started producing high-yielding seeds on their own, for use by the members of their groups.