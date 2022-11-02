New India focusing on bold reforms, big infra and best talent: PM Modi

Addressing the three-day Global Investors' Meet, 'Invest Karnataka 2022', via video conferencing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at this time of global economic uncertainty, the whole world is confident that the Indian economy's fundamentals are strong

PTI Bengaluru
November 02, 2022 11:45 IST

File picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo Credit: PTI

New India is focusing on bold reforms, big infrastructure, and best talent, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

Delivering inaugural address at the three-day Global Investors' Meet, 'Invest Karnataka 2022', via video conferencing, he said at this time of global economic uncertainty, the whole world is confident that the Indian economy's fundamentals are strong.

"Despite global uncertainties, India is growing rapidly", he said.

The Prime Minister said Karnataka has the power of "double engine", with the same party in the government at both the State and Centre.

"When we speak about talent and technology, the first name that comes to mind is "Brand Bengaluru", Mr. Modi said.

Besides Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, those who were present at the inaugural function here included Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi and Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

This edition of the GIM is being held under the theme ‘Build for the World’ reflecting on the role Karnataka aims to play in the global supply chain, officials said.

The key topics to be addressed during the event will revolve around the sub-themes of innovation, sustainability, equity, and resilience, they said.

