New Gujarat Cabinet has no Minister who served in Rupani administration

16 September 2021 13:47 IST

In an unprecedented move as expected, the new Cabinet sworn in by Governor Acharya Devvrat in Gujarat on Thursday has no Minister who served in the erstwhile Vijay Rupani administration as the ruling party has adopted “no repeat” formula in the Cabinet formation.

Totally 24 Ministers have been sworn in that includes 10 Ministers of the Cabinet rank while 14 are of the rank of Ministers of State. With Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, there are 25 members in the new Cabinet.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to drop all former Ministers who were part of the Rupani government.

Assembly Speaker during the Rupani administration Rajendra Trivedi and former State BJP chief Jitu Vaghani have been made Cabinet Ministers.

Surat BJP leader and legislator Purnesh Modi, who has filed a defamation case against the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, has also been made Cabinet Minister in the new administration that is taking over from Thursday.

Out of total 25 members including the Chief Minister, only a handful members have previous ministerial experience that includes Rajendra Trivedi, who was a Minister in the Anandiben government, Kiritsinh Rana, who served in the government of Narendra Modi, and Raghavji Patel, who had served in the Shankarsinh Vaghela government in the mid-90s.

Moreover, many of them are first-time legislators who have been tasked with ministerial responsibilities in the new administration just 15 months ahead of the crucial Assembly election.