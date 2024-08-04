New criminal laws biggest reform of century: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday termed the three new criminal laws the biggest reform of the current century, saying these laws are embedded with the spirit of justice and have no provision of punishment, in fact, the objective is to give people justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was addressing a gathering here after launching e-evidence, Nyay Setu, Nyay Shruti and e-summon systems for implementation of new criminal laws that came into effect on July 1, besides inaugurating the 24x7 Manimajra water supply project.

Mr. Shah said once the new laws, including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) were completely implemented, India would be the most modernised and technological savvy criminal justice system in the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Chandigarh will be the first administrative unit in the country where 100% implementation of all three laws will be completed first. And this work will be completed in the next two months,” he said.

Pointing out that the Constitution was not merely a book, Mr. Shah said, “Our criminal justice system is the medium to implement this spirit of the Constitution....of all the reforms that have happened so far, the biggest reform among all those reforms, if any is proven after 10 years, will be the implementation of three criminal laws.”

He said many changes had been made in these three new laws, and they had the fragrance of Indian soil and also the culture of our justice. “Forensic science has been made compulsory for crimes above seven years of age. Strict provisions for mob lynching have been made in this law,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Slams Congress

Mocking at the Congress and the Opposition parties over their remarks surrounding the BJP’s diminished strength in the Lok Sabha, Mr. Shah said, “They [opposition parties] may continue to make noise but the NDA alliance will complete its term and in 2029 yet again Narendra Modi would return as the Prime Minister.” He accused the Opposition of attempting to create an atmosphere of uncertainty by repeating that the government would not last. They should be assured that this government would complete its full term of five years, he added.

He said the Opposition believed that with some success, they had won elections. “...in three elections, the number of seats the Congress got, the BJP won more than that in this 2024 Lok Sabha election.”

“The years from 2014 to 2024 deserve to qualify as a golden era in the history of development of our country. There is no area of life in which Modi ji did not try to bring change. The country has achieved many achievements in these 10 years. Be it sending the tricolour to the moon, giving a befitting reply to our enemies through surgical strikes and air strikes, or making Kashmir a part of India forever by abolishing Article 370, building a Ram temple, or creating infrastructure by building a network of roads. The people of this country have experienced development in every field,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.